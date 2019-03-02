Result Would be Different if We Had Rafale Jets, Says PM Modi Amid Tensions with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took on the opposition over the issue of air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, saying that the entire country is feeling the absence of Rafale fighter jet aircraft.Speaking at a media event, PM Modi said, "The country is feeling the absence of Rafale. The entire country is saying in one voice today, what all could have happened if we had Rafale. The country has suffered a lot due to selfish interests earlier and now politics over Rafale."He also hit out at his detractors saying they are free to criticise him but their anti-Modi tirade should not help terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed."One of the challenges before the country is some people opposing their own country. When the entire nation today is standing with the armed forces, some parties are casting doubts on them. These are the parties whose statements and articles are being used by Pakistan against India. In their fixation with criticising Modi, they are opposing the country and comprising its interests," the PM said."I want to ask these people whether they trust the capability of our armed forces or doubt it. I want to tell such people that they are free to oppose Modi and point out shortcomings in government's working, but do not help those harbouring terrorism," he said."If you want to oppose Modi, do so, but but do not oppose national interests. They should take care that their anti-Modi obsession does not help terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed," PM Modi said at the gathering.He added that India's unity has scared many within the country and outside. Modi said, "I can say with full confidence that the 21st century belongs to India."