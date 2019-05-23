Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Results Unexpected; Coalition Will Deliberate on Reasons for Defeat; Kumaraswamy

As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Results Unexpected; Coalition Will Deliberate on Reasons for Defeat; Kumaraswamy
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Bengaluru: Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election.

As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.

"Leaders of both parties of coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of JDS-Congress coalition
candidates.

"Our party has seen many victories & losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss. Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead," the chief minister tweeted.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emerging victorious for the second time, saying he respected the mandate of the people.

Kumaraswamy also thanked the workers of coalition parties, JD(S) and the Congress, for the support and
cooperation during the elections.

Former chief minister and Congress strongman Siddaramaiah too tweeted on the same lines, saying the results were unexpected.

While greeting the prime minister on his return to power for the second time, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Winning and losing is an integral part of our electoral politics & this is the beauty of democratic process.

Though the loss was unexpected, we humbly accept people' mandate. I thank all those who supported our candidates & our fight will continue."

Siddaramaiah, who is also the coordination committee chairman of the coalition parties, congratulated all those who were elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka.

Wishing them the best, Siddaramaiah said they would protect the interests of the people of Karnataka in
Parliament in one voice.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram