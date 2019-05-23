English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Results Unexpected; Coalition Will Deliberate on Reasons for Defeat; Kumaraswamy
As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Bengaluru: Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election.
