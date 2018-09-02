English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retirement Age of Priests, More Land for Reddy Hostel, Salary Hikes: KCR's Latest Pre-Poll Sops
The measures, taken during the crucial meeting chaired by CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, are being seen as sops to woo voters in case Telangana, which is scheduled to go to polls along with the Lok Sabha seats, witnesses early polls.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday announced a slew of measures after a crucial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao amid speculation of early elections. Among the key decisions were the increase in retirement age of priests and hike in salaries of ASHA workers and that of contractual staff in medical department. The measures are being seen as sops to woo voters in case Telangana, which is scheduled to go to polls along with the Lok Sabha seats, witnesses early polls.
Here’s a look at the major announcements from the cabinet meeting:
1. The retirement age of priests has been increased to 65. Until now, the priests used to retire at the age of 58. They will be eligible for a monthly salary by the government.
2. Salary of contract workers and outsourcing staff in medical department has been increased.
3. The salary of ASHA workers has also been revised and hiked to Rs 7,500. Earlier, they used to get between Rs 1,000 to 1,500, which was raised to Rs 6,000 in 2017.
4. Contract doctors will now be eligible for a hiked income of Rs 40,000. They used to get Rs 30,000 earlier.
5. The state government has also increased the land allotment for Reddy Hostel in Hyderabaed. From five acres, the government has decided to grant 10 acres of land.
6. Auxiliary nurse midwives' salary has been hiked by Rs 10,000. Earlier, they used to get Rs 11,000 but now they will get Rs 21,000
7. Gopala mitra (caretakers of cattle) will get an honorary wage of Rs 8,500 — an increase of Rs 5,000.
8. The state government has also decided to sanction Rs 70 crore and 70 acres for construction of 'self-respect' buildings for people from different castes.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
