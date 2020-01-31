Return Freebies, Said Chhattisgarh Panchayat Candidate After Poll Defeat. Then, Voters Obliged

Raipur: A local politician, Manohar Devangan, who lost the ongoing 3-tier panchayat polls at Arang Janpad panchayat in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district was left furious after voters didn’t make him a winner “even after receiving his gifts.” So, he lashed out at voters and asked them to return all the presents back.

Soon after Devangan’s public rebuke, a video went viral, where locals can be seen dumping mixer grinders, clothes, liquor bottles, etc. at a public place close to the bus stop.

The incident reportedly happened last Wednesday at Bhansoj, a village close to state capital Raipur, after the first phase of panchayat polls.

Locals claimed Devangan had contested the poll for the post of Panch but lost by a massive margin. To woo voters, Devangan had reportedly distributed household items, clothes and liquor among the locals. But, evidently failed to impress the electorates.

Following his ignominious defeat, Devangan not only abused the villagers but also asked them to return his ‘gifts’.

Angry over the politician’s behaviour, voters carried the ‘freebies’ from their houses and dumped them in the village square on Wednesday afternoon. Much to the amusement of the onlookers, some of the voters also brought bananas apparently offered by Devangan.

Based on the locals’ complaints, the police lodged a case against Devangan for intimidation. However, Devangan, who had contested against his own brother Chandrahas, is now on the run.

A police officer said that the things abandoned by the locals have been seized and Devangan, along with his brother, have been booked for inciting violence, abuse and issuing threats.

The State Election Commission, too, has taken cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the district collector.

