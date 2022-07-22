Return Gift? Akhilesh Yadav Ally OP Rajbhar Gets Security Upgrade After Supporting Droupadi Murmu

A day after he supported NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar — who has of late been at odds with his ally Samajwadi Party — was given ‘Y’ security cover, a move being seen as a “return gift” for the former Yogi Adityanath minister’s backing.

A letter dated July 15 has been going viral which states that a decision has been made by the government to provide ‘Y’ category security cover for Rajbhar. The SBSP chief had also attended a dinner hosted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in honour of Murmu after which Rajbhar had announced that his MLAs will vote in her favour.

Reacting on his upgraded security status, Rajbhar said: “There was already discussion about my security as I was attacked earlier and there were nine FIRs. The legal process was going on and this letter came today. Thanks to Yogi-ji for giving me ‘Y’ category security by asking for the report from the Home Department.”

Rajbhar has been upset with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after he was not invited for the opposition meeting convened for the bloc’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Rajbhar had then termed the omission an “insult”, saying “only Akhilesh ji can tell” why they were not invited despite being an ally. “If there was respect in the Samajwadi Party, why didn’t they invite us? We’re not invited just to be insulted,” he had said.

Rajbhar had earlier advised Akhilesh Yadav to “get out of AC rooms” in order to win elections. Reacting to the statement, the SP chief had said: “I don’t know from where our allies are being operated. However, we don’t need any kind of advice from anyone.”

Rajbhar has been at loggerheads with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav since the party lost the Azamgarh and Rampur bypolls.

Attacking the SP chief, he said Yadav was surrounded by his ‘yes men’ who are continuously misguiding him. “Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Navratna’ give him wrong advice and don’t let him meet people. Anurag and Udayveer had fought with each other in front of me. In the Azamgarh election, Akhilesh’s close friends were getting votes on the phone just sitting in the AC room, but Rajbhar was fighting on the ground. Right now we are in alliance with Samajwadi Party and will think about ‘next marriage’ after ‘divorce’ with them,” said Rajbhar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.