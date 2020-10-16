'Return of Mafia Raj': Kamal Nath Targets BJP Govt Over Ujjain Hooch Tragedy, Minor Boy's Abduction

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Friday slammed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the death of 14 people in a hooch tragedy in Ujjain and the abduction of a minor boy in Jabalpur.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kamal Nath said, "With the return of the Shivraj government in the state, liquor mafia, kidnapping mafia, crime mafia, land mafia, drug mafia, all types of mafia have become active again."

He said, "After taking the lives of 14 people by the liquor mafia in Ujjain, a 12-year-old boy has been kidnapped in Jabalpur. Now the kidnapping mafia is also active."

He claimed that the entire government was engaged in electioneering and campaigns. "There is no such thing as government in the state, law and order situation is worse, sisters and daughters are also insecure, people have been left at God's mercy".

Taking a dig at Chouhan's statement that he is like a priest for the people, who are the God, Kamal Nath said, "The real God of those, who call the people as Gods and themselves as priests, are the mafia and the adulterators."