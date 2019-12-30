Returning Home from Anti-CAA Rally, JU English Professor 'Roughed up by Women BJP Supporters'

Kolkata: An assistant professor of the English department at Jadavpur University was allegedly roughed up on Monday by a section of women supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when she was on her way home from a rally against the amended Citizenship Act in south Kolkata.

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Ray said, “One of our colleagues, Doyeeta Majumder, was attacked by BJP activists near the Jadavpur 8-B area. We strongly condemn this political hooliganism.”

The matter came to light after Majumder took to social media to narrate her ordeal. “On my way back from an anti-CAA rally, I ran into a saffron outfit at 8-B area in Jadavpur, and got totally roughed up and hit by BJP 'bhodromohilas' (well-behaved women). I am fine, no lasting harm done, only shuddering at the infinite horrors in store for us,” she wrote.

“The saffron speaker was spewing naked hate speech against Muslims for a good few minutes, then turned and pointed at the campus and started saying 'this University (JU) is the root of all evil, they all chant Allahu Akbar every day'. I snorted out loud, and shouted 'mithye kotha' (lying), twice. That is all it took. In seconds, I was surrounded by a mob of ‘mashima’ (aunt)-like women who started pushing me down and hitting me.

"A young man tried to protest, he was roughed up too. Ultimately, I was dragged kicking and screaming by two (presumably BJP) men who kept saying 'Didi ar jhamela baraben na, chole jan, chole jan'. Those women, who looked like people who would normally pester you to eat an extra piece of fish or mishti (sweet), were literally baying for my blood,” Majumder further wrote.

“Once again, I am fine, no blood spilt, no bones broken, but that this could happen to me in Jadavpur, where I live and work, at the hands of middle-aged middle-class women, is a sign of the times we live in. If you think this will not happen to you, you are really, really deluded.

"The upside was that this did manage to derail their hate-speeches for a good thirty minutes -- it was difficult to get the bloodthirsty ladies back in line it seemed. Now they are back to shouting Jai shree ram, and I have locked my door, hoping no one followed me to my flat, and thanking my lucky stars I live in Calcutta (Kolkata),” she says.

No senior state BJP leaders were available for their comment on the issue.

