English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Returning Officer Rejects TMC-backed Independent Nominee's Candidature for RS Polls

Representative image of Parliament. (Twitter)

Representative image of Parliament. (Twitter)

The nomination of Dinesh Bajaj was cancelled as his affidavit was not in a proper format. Polling for five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal is scheduled for March 26.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
Share this:

The nomination of Dinesh Bajaj, an Independent candidate supported by the ruling TMC for the Rajya Sabha polls from Bengal, was cancelled by the returning officer as his affidavit was not in a proper format.

"My nomination for Rajya Sabha poll as an Independent candidate has been cancelled as my affidavit was not notarized," Bajaj told reporters.

Polling for five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal is scheduled for March 26.

With the rejection of Bajaj's nomination, the rest five candidates--four of the TMC and one of the CPI(M)- Congress combine-- will sail through without a contest.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story