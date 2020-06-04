Reunion Soon? Akhilesh Says No SP Candidate Against Uncle Shivpal in Jaswantnagar Assembly Seat

With Akhilesh Yadav announcing that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would not field any candidate against Shivpal Yadav from the Jaswantnagar seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, differences between the nephew and uncle may be slowly coming to an end.

Recently, the Samajwadi Party had also written to the UP legislative assembly taking back its plea for disqualification of Shivpal Yadav from the House.

“We have made adjustments for Shivpalji also and the SP will not field any candidate against him from the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat in the next elections. We will not contest against him. We may forge alliances with many other small political outfits as we want representation from all sections of society,” the former chief minister said in an interview with News18’s Kishore Ajwani.

The Akhilesh-led SP had sought disqualification of Shivpal under the anti-defection law in September 2019 after the latter floated his own outfit Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSPL).

Although the PSPL could not win any seat in the 2017 Assembly elections or 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it did manage to dent the prospects of Samajwadi Party in several constituencies.

Soon after the Samajwadi Party decided to withdraw its disqualification plea from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Shivpal Yadav had called up his nephew and thanked him for the move.

The conversation between the SP chief and his estranged uncle strengthened speculations of the Yadav clan reuniting ahead of the crucial state elections.

Shivpal Yadav, who is still an SP MLA from the Jaswantnagar seat, has also extended an invitation to Akhilesh for the inauguration of newly built Lohia Bhawan in Etawah to be done by party patriarch and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav.