Revanth Reddy Became TPCC Chief Paying Rs 50 crore, Alleges Party Secretary and Quits Posts

After issuing show-cause notice, the Telangana Congress Committee Secretary and Huzurabad assembly segment in charge Padi Koushik Reddy resigned the party membership and his post.

The TPCC issued a show-cause notice to Kaushik after a phone conversation with a party activist, “TRS confirmed the by-election ticket to me. I will take care of you and you see the things that youth want in your village. Will give them up to Rs 5,000 of their expenses. They have to work for us.”

Recently, Kaushik Reddy met Telangana Rastra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao at a private function.

The audio of the conversation creating a sensation in Telangana politics soon after the resignation of former Minister Etela Rajender.

Based on the audiotape, the TPCC disciplinary committee asked him to explain within 24 hours.

Reacting on notice, Kaushik announced his resignation and slam the Congress party and Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media, he said Revanth Reddy became the Chief of TPCC by paying Rs 50 crore and the Congress party will not win in Huzurabad by-elections.

“Revanth Reddy is in trance. As he said I am not surrendered to anyone. He is surrendered to Etela Rajender. I am challenging Revanth, Congress will not get deposits in by-elections. Congress party will vacate within six months. Thanks to Rahul Gandhi and Uttam Kumar Reddy for trusting me and giving me a ticket to the Huzurabad Assembly seat in the last elections. I decided to leave the party in the wake of the current political situation in the state. I have decided to participate in the development of Telangana” Kaushik Reddy said.

However, the TPCC announced that Kaushik is suspended from the party.

