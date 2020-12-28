'Revenge Politics’: ED Notice to Raut's Wife Evokes Strong Reaction from Cong, NCP

Mumbai: The Congress and the NCP came out strongly against the central government on Monday over the issue of an ED notice to Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut. Slamming the Centre, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders called it a blatant misuse of the central agencies by the government.

"This is nothing but revenge politics and we condemn it strongly," said Congress leader Naseem Khan.

"The moment you raise questions on the BJP, they use ED as their weapon against you. That was never seen before in Maharashtra politics," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chairperson and senior cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat too expressed similar opinion. "The only reason for doing such thing is to strike fear in our hearts. They want to spread terror among those who speak against the BJP. This is not democratic. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion," he said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also hit out at the BJP and said the party should now open an Enforcement Directorate office in its own premises of headquarters.

Meanwhile, Raut said he has not received any summons from the central agency. In a sarcastic comment, he said he had sent some men to the BJP office to find out if they had received any summons.