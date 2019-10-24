Rewari Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रेवाड़ी): Chiranjeev Rao of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Rewari (रेवाड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rewari district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,35,494 eligible electors, of which 1,24,302 were male, 1,11,191 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,601 service voters had also registered to vote.

Rewari Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 18201 30.60% Chiranjeev Rao LEADING BJP 14441 24.28% Sunil Kumar IND 11160 18.76% Randhir Singh Kapriwas IND 9147 15.38% Prashant Sunny Yadav JJP 3339 5.61% Malkhan Singh BSP 1279 2.15% Pritam Jangid SWAI 481 0.81% Manju Bala IND 301 0.51% Somany Vijay INLD 234 0.39% Kamla Devi SUCI(C) 207 0.35% Comrade Naresh Turkiyawas LKSK(P) 206 0.35% Chander Shekhar Saini NOTA 165 0.28% Nota IND 115 0.19% Sunil Kumar AAP 84 0.14% Rajesh Sharma PPI(D) 82 0.14% Thekedar Kartar Singh Sain IND 47 0.08% Suresh Dua

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,862 eligible electors, of which 1,08,106 were male, 95,756 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,601 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,65,691.

Rewari has an elector sex ratio of 894.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Randhir Singh Kapriwas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 45466 votes which was 29.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.92% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ajay Singh S/O Abhey Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 13288 votes which was 11.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 74. Rewari Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.15%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.18%, while it was 72.69 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.03%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 74. Rewari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 210.

Extent: 74. Rewari constituency comprises of the following areas of Rewari district of Haryana: PCs Rewari, Sangwari, Qutabpur Mola, Padniawas and Hansaka of Rewari KC, Rewari (Municipal Council), PCs Chillar, Kakodia, Dhoki, Bikaner, Kishangarh, Meerpur and Gokalgarh of Chillar KC, PCs Masani, Dharuhera, Malpura, Garhi Alawalpur and Khatawali of Dharuhera KC of Rewari Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rewari is: 28.2317 76.6241.

