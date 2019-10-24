Take the pledge to vote

Rewari Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रेवाड़ी): Chiranjeev Rao of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rewari (रेवाड़ी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
INC
Chiranjeev Rao
LEADING

Detailed Results
Rewari (रेवाड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rewari district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,35,494 eligible electors, of which 1,24,302 were male, 1,11,191 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,601 service voters had also registered to vote.

Rewari Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
18201
30.60%
Chiranjeev Rao
BJP
14441
24.28%
Sunil Kumar
IND
11160
18.76%
Randhir Singh Kapriwas
IND
9147
15.38%
Prashant Sunny Yadav
JJP
3339
5.61%
Malkhan Singh
BSP
1279
2.15%
Pritam Jangid
SWAI
481
0.81%
Manju Bala
IND
301
0.51%
Somany Vijay
INLD
234
0.39%
Kamla Devi
SUCI(C)
207
0.35%
Comrade Naresh Turkiyawas
LKSK(P)
206
0.35%
Chander Shekhar Saini
NOTA
165
0.28%
Nota
IND
115
0.19%
Sunil Kumar
AAP
84
0.14%
Rajesh Sharma
PPI(D)
82
0.14%
Thekedar Kartar Singh Sain
IND
47
0.08%
Suresh Dua

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,862 eligible electors, of which 1,08,106 were male, 95,756 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,601 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,65,691.

Rewari has an elector sex ratio of 894.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Randhir Singh Kapriwas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 45466 votes which was 29.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.92% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ajay Singh S/O Abhey Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 13288 votes which was 11.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 74. Rewari Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.15%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.18%, while it was 72.69 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.03%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 74. Rewari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 210.

Extent: 74. Rewari constituency comprises of the following areas of Rewari district of Haryana: PCs Rewari, Sangwari, Qutabpur Mola, Padniawas and Hansaka of Rewari KC, Rewari (Municipal Council), PCs Chillar, Kakodia, Dhoki, Bikaner, Kishangarh, Meerpur and Gokalgarh of Chillar KC, PCs Masani, Dharuhera, Malpura, Garhi Alawalpur and Khatawali of Dharuhera KC of Rewari Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rewari is: 28.2317 76.6241.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rewari results.

