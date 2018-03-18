Rhetoric of a Loser, Rahul Gandhi Mocked Hindus: Nirmala Sitharaman Lashes Out

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday rushed to the defence of BJP within minutes of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the 84th plenary session attacking the party, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and said that his speech was "devoid of substance".She said, “The entire speech of the Congress president sounds like the rhetoric of a loser, which is devoid of substance.”“A party that is solely responsible for the anti-Sikh riots and Indira Gandhi for Operation Bluestar speaks about right and wrong and the Kauravas and Pandavas. This is a party that was thrown out because of years of corruption,” said Sitharaman while addressing the media after Gandhi's speech.Sitharaman further attacked Gandhi saying he has made a mockery of Hindus and Hindu rituals.She said, “A party that questions the existence of Ram, wants to be identified with the Pandavas. They always chooses to make a mockery of Hindu rituals and beliefs. Never loses a chance. They are mocking the Hindus because it doesn’t matter to them as they just want to appease a certain section and not the Hindus.”"I have never heard of a Congress' priest and a BJP' priest, but Rahul Gandhi has narrated a whole story on that, just a way to mock Hindus and Hinduism," she said.Earlier in the day, Gandhi had narrated a story about his meeting and conversation with priests during his visit to a temple. Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the 84th plenary session of the Congress on Sunday said that he goes to the temple, the church and the mosque.Sitharaman spoke for several minutes on Gandhi’s scathing attack on the ruling BJP and its top leadership. She expressed shock at Gandhi’s calling BJP president Amit Shah a “murder accused”.“It is astonishing that the Congress President chose to name BJP president Amit Shah and said that he is a murder accused. He has been cleared by a court. This is a fake and falsely motivated campaign by someone who himself is out on bail in a criminal conspiracy case,” said Sitharaman.The Defence Minister added with a smile that not just this, Gandhi’s final icing on the cake was when he said that the BJP was losing one election after the other causing a worry for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.She said, “The final icing was when he said Modiji is scared because BJP is losing one election after other. How do you react to such a factually incorrect statement? Congress lost their deposit money in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Where did you win one election after another?”Rahul Gandhi made a series of personal attacks on both the prime minister and the BJP president apart from the central government and its policies while speaking at the 84th plenary session of the party in New Delhi on Sunday.