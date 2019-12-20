'Rich Will Show Passports...' At India Gate With Anti-CAA Protesters, Priyanka Gandhi's Note Ban Parallel

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens at the India Gate and said the government is "anti-poor".

She said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one's citizenship in the same manner in which they did after demonetisation. "The rich will show their passports...what will the poor show? Most have no documents with them," she told reporters.

Scores of people gathered at India Gate here to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide NRC. Raising slogans of 'Azaadi', 'No NRC, No CAA', the protesters, most of them college students, demanded that the new law be repealed.

The Congress general secretary had also joined protesters at India Gate on Monday and has also called upon party workers to hit the streets against the “unconstitutional law”.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, too, said that the party stands in solidarity with the protesting students against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sonia Gandhi said that in a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against the government.

"In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent," Sonia Gandhi said.

The national capital has witnessed a slew of protests against the amended citizenship law. The protesters at India Gate were carrying placards with different slogans, including 'Modi do you need hug bro', 'time to celebrate Rudolph not Adolf' and 'bure din wapas do' (bring back bad days). The BJP had promised 'achhe din' (good days) in its election campaign.

