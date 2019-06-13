Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Richest MP Who Once Led TDP in Lok Sabha Elected as TRS Leader in Lower House of Parliament

Known for his flair in English, Hindi and Telegu, Nama Nageswara Rao was the TDP's parliamentary party leader from 2009 to 2014. He had declared assets worth about Rs 113 crore ahead of the election.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Richest MP Who Once Led TDP in Lok Sabha Elected as TRS Leader in Lower House of Parliament
File photo of TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Nama Nageswara Rao, one of the richest Indian politicians who was once the voice of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Lok Sabha would now be leading the party formed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s bete noire in Parliament.

Nageswara Rao was on Thursday elected floor leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Lok Sabha.

The election of Nageswara Rao as TRS leader in the lower House of Parliament puts an end to speculation about who would get the post.

Known for his flair in English, Hindi and Telegu, he was the TDP's parliamentary party leader from 2009 to 2014.

He joined the TRS on the eve of the just-concluded Lok Sabha election and defeated senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary in Khammam.

Nageswar Rao, who is a promoter of Madhucon Projects Private Limited, had declared assets worth about Rs 113 crore ahead of the election.

Thursday’s unanimous election took place at a meeting of TRS Parliamentary Party chaired by TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

Senior leader K Keshava Rao, a Rajya Sabha member, was re-elected as TRS Parliamentary Party leader.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil would be TRS Whip in the Lok Sabha, while Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy would be the deputy floor leader in the lower House of Parliament.

Banda Prakash Mudiraj would function as deputy floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, while J Santosh Kumar would be TRS whip in the upper House.

The TRS has nine members in the Lok Sabha and six members in the Rajya Sabha.

Details about election of the parliamentary party leaders have been forwarded to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi through a letter by the chief minister.

The meeting discussed the party’s strategy to be adopted in the coming Parliament session.

AP Jithender Reddy was TRS leader in the previous Lok Sabha. He quit the party after being denied ticket in the Lok Sabha polls and joined the BJP.

B Vinod Kumar, who was his deputy, lost the election from Karimnagar.

KCR’s daughter and sitting MP K Kavitha was defeated in the Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram