English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Riding Horses, Karnataka Youth Congress Workers Protest Outside BJP Headquarters Over Alleged Horse Trading
HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP of creating “nuisance” to destabalise the coalition government.
Youth Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside BJP headquarters in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Protesting the alleged attempt by the BJP to poach Karnataka Congress MLAs, the workers of Youth Congress turned up outside the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru riding horses.
A group of Youth Congress workers also protested outside a resort in Haryana where the BJP's Karnataka MLAs have been camping in an "effort to thwart any poaching attempt" by the JD(S)-Congress ruling coalition.
The JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, led by HD Kumaraswamy, is embroiled in poaching crisis. After two independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, withdrew their support to the government on Tuesday, rumour mill has been agog that the government's fall was imminent as many other Congress MLAs may follow suit and resign from their respective constituencies.
HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP of creating “nuisance” to destabalise the coalition government. He, however, expressed confidence that the current crisis would fizzle out soon.
A group of Youth Congress workers also protested outside a resort in Haryana where the BJP's Karnataka MLAs have been camping in an "effort to thwart any poaching attempt" by the JD(S)-Congress ruling coalition.
The JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, led by HD Kumaraswamy, is embroiled in poaching crisis. After two independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, withdrew their support to the government on Tuesday, rumour mill has been agog that the government's fall was imminent as many other Congress MLAs may follow suit and resign from their respective constituencies.
HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP of creating “nuisance” to destabalise the coalition government. He, however, expressed confidence that the current crisis would fizzle out soon.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Uri Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam Film Continues its Dream Run
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- Saina, Kashyap, Srikanth Enter Second Round of Malaysia Masters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results