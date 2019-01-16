LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Riding Horses, Karnataka Youth Congress Workers Protest Outside BJP Headquarters Over Alleged Horse Trading

HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP of creating “nuisance” to destabalise the coalition government.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Youth Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside BJP headquarters in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: Protesting the alleged attempt by the BJP to poach Karnataka Congress MLAs, the workers of Youth Congress turned up outside the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru riding horses.

A group of Youth Congress workers also protested outside a resort in Haryana where the BJP's Karnataka MLAs have been camping in an "effort to thwart any poaching attempt" by the JD(S)-Congress ruling coalition.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, led by HD Kumaraswamy, is embroiled in poaching crisis. After two independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, withdrew their support to the government on Tuesday, rumour mill has been agog that the government's fall was imminent as many other Congress MLAs may follow suit and resign from their respective constituencies.

HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Opposition BJP of creating “nuisance” to destabalise the coalition government. He, however, expressed confidence that the current crisis would fizzle out soon.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
