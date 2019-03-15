Rift Between 'UP ke Ladke' Brings Luck for Shivpal, Cong Likely to Tie-up With Akhilesh's Estranged Uncle

It seems like the differences between the Samajwadi Party and Congress might override the feelings of mutual respect that party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi expressed for each other as the latter is all set to form an alliance with Yadav's estranged uncle Shivpal.This comes after AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, which allegedly irked BSP chief. Sources have said that 10 to 12 seats will be given to Shivpal Yadav's party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).Shivpal had met Priyanka Gandhi in a closed-door meeting in Delhi and the alliance will be announced soon, a source added.A member of the Shivpal’s newly-formed party, Ashutosh Tripathi, told News18, “On the issue of alliance, the stand of our party is very clear, we are open for alliance with like-minded parties and those who are capable of defeating the BJP. The final decision for alliance with Congress or any other party will be taken by Shivpal ji.”Assistant media coordinator of UPCC, Piyush Mishra echoed this view on party alliances saying, “Congress has always welcomed parties who think their ideology matches with ours and are like-minded.” Mishra confirmed that the party has been in talks with several small parties, however, a final decision will be taken by Congress top leadership.Shivpal Yadav, who is still a Samajwadi Party MLA from Jaswantnagar seat, had formed a separate political outfit ‘Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party’ after he alleged that he was not getting due ‘respect’ in the party.Yadav had formed a breakaway faction, 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM)' following a rift between him and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.The rebel SP leader and chief of PSP(L) chief Shivpal Yadav has announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad constituency.The current MP from Firozabad is Akshay Yadav, who is the son of Shivpal’s estranged brother – the SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.During the Yadav family feud in 2016, Ram Gopal had sided with Akhilesh Yadav. Shivpal Yadav is believed to have an influence in Firozabad and its adjoining districts and is capable of giving a tough fight to the incumbent MP.As per sources, Shivpal Yadav's party PSPL may also field two candidates in Tamil Nadu and two candidates in Karnataka.