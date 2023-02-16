Rift in Assam Congress over AIUDF Tie-Up; LoP Saikia Stresses 'Workers Not Given Importance'

A day after war of words broke out between Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah over alliance with AIUDF, the former has written a letter complaining about not being “happy” with the happenings within the party.

The letter comes after Borah told media that “no one is opposed” to the decision of having an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF. “Congress is unwavering in its decision not to form an alliance with AIUDF as long as I am in this seat,” he said.

Debabrata Saikia, however, told the media the decision of forming an alliance with AIUDF will be made only by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), not by any party member or leader.

In the letter, Saikia further said the party workers have been denied what they deserve. “I would like to inform you through this letter of some things following the contacts of various colleagues of the party over the past two days and my subsequent conversations with you…

“Dandi Sonowal was our colleague in the Youth Congress. He later served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council. Unfortunately, when the leaders and workers of the development councils formed more than 40 autonomous councils, some senior party leaders sided with the ruling party, the newly formed BJP, only Dandi Sonowal continued to support us. I have seen him faithfully performing the duties of Secretary given by the Provincial Congress for party programmes in my district and other areas during the past period. Even the day before the recent conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam, he organised a meeting in Tinsukia, where you and I and the office bearers in charge of the All India Congress Committee were present. But this time he is saddened by his absence from the committee, and he has informed me.”

Saikia further named a few more senior party leaders, including Raman Jha, former president of Maithili Samaj Assam, who were not given due importance.

Meanwhile, AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal had earlier said what the Assam Congress says is “not important”. The party high command in Delhi has fixed that “the Congress- AIUDF alliance must happen”.

The letter has now put a lot of questions on the party itself. How a day after a contradiction between the statements of two senior party members over AIUDF alliance a letter written between the both has gone viral and what is the intention behind has also now a question.

Complaining further he stated ,"“In 1996, when the Congress was having bad days in Assam, Raman Jha was the general secretary of the Ganeshguri Wholesalers Association and various office bearers of the PPCC, Youth Congress and NSUI from Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati He regularly collected various assistance from Raman Jha to conduct party activities in time. Therefore, the party would have benefited if Raman Jha had been given some major responsibilities He is also the former President of Maithili Samaj Assam and is still involved in several Hindi-speaking public institutions."

