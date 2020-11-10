Riga Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Riga Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Riga (Sitamarhi) (रीगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Riga is part of 4. Sheohar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,05,473 eligible electors, of which 1,62,546 were male, 1,42,629 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Riga in 2020 is =CP25/CM25*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,82,472 eligible electors, of which 1,50,838 were male, 1,31,620 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,978 eligible electors, of which 1,22,743 were male, 1,07,235 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Riga in 2015 was 252. In 2010, there were 150.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Amit Kumar of INC won in this seat by defeating Moti Lal Prasad of BJP by a margin of 22,856 votes which was 14.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.97% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Motilal Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Amit Kumar of INC by a margin of 22,327 votes which was 18.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.86% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 23. Riga Assembly segment of Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rama Devi won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Riga are: Amit Kumar (INC), Munni Singh (BSP), Moti Lal Prasad (BJP), Rambabu Sah S/O Shri Nathuni Sah (NCP), Akhilesh Kumar Suman (SMP), Upendra Sahani (RJSBP), Ghufran Asad (JSHD), Bindeshwar Sah (PBP), Bharat Patel (JMBP), Mohan Singh (RJPS), Ravi Kumar (PP), Ravi Shankar Prasad (JAPL), Samsuddin Ansari (BMP), Abhishek Raja (IND), Girdhari Sah (IND), Chandrika Prasad (IND), Dilip Kumar Shrivastav (IND), Devendra Kumar Sinha (IND), Brahmdev Nayak (IND), Moti Lal Raut (IND), Ram Babu Sah S/O Newalal Sah (IND), Bindeshwar Mahto (RPIA)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.5%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.32%, while it was 53.06% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 306 polling stations in 23. Riga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 271. In 2010 there were 244 polling stations.

Extent:

23. Riga constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bairgania, Suppi and Riga. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

Riga seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Riga is 274.76 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Riga is: 26°39'46.1"N 85°21'51.1"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.