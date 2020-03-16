English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Right to Ask Supplementary Question Taken Away as Speaker Did Not Allow it, Says Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi was asking the government to name wilful bank loan defaulters, but was not allowed another supplementary question amid uproar in the lower house.

  PTI
  March 16, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his right to ask a supplementary question in Lok Sabha was taken away as Speaker Om Birla did not allow it.

He said he was hurt by the action as it was the duty of the speaker to protect his right to speak and ask a supplementary question.

Gandhi was asking the government to name wilful bank loan defaulters, but was not allowed another supplementary question amid uproar in the lower house.

"I was not allowed to ask supplementary question in Lok Sabha, this takes away my right as MP," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He also asked why the government is scared of naming wilful bank loan defaulters.

