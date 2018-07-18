English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Right-Wing Activists Destroy Pluralism, PM Must Intervene: Tharoor
A file photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Blaming right-wing activists for death threats and vandalising his office, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday demanded action against 'anti-national elements' and the intervention of the Prime Minister.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar sought to distance his party from the attack on Tharoor's office in Thiruvananthapuram, saying law and order situation has to be dealt with by the state government.
Heated exchanges ensued when Kumar said the attack was "state-sponsored" and was countered by members of Congress and the Left parties, leading Deputy Speaker Thambidurai, who was on Chair, to expunge the names of the parties they have blamed from the records.
Thambidurai said the entire House was concerned over a member and his office being attacked.
Replying to Tharoor, Kumar said the attacks were due to "state-organised terror" and the allegations that it was carried out by right-wing activists are "baseless and far from truth".
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Kumar was misleading the House as the government had all intelligence agencies, and it can find out who were involved in the attack.
Kumar said "law and order was a state government issue".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
