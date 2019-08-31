Take the pledge to vote

Right Wing Group Protests 'Exclusion' of Indigenous People from NRC List

The Assam Public Works, the original petitioner in the Supreme Court which led to the process of NRC updation in the state, also described it as a 'flawed document' and observed a sit-in here.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
Right Wing Group Protests 'Exclusion' of Indigenous People from NRC List
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Guwahati: The Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad (HYCP) on Saturday staged a protest in the city, claiming that the names of "Muslim foreigners" were included in the updated final NRC list, while those of indigenous people were left out.

The HYCP demonstrated at Latasil Field near the All Assam Students Union headquarters in Guwahati, burnt NRC buntings and shouted slogans.

Police arrested the demonstrators but later released them.

The Assam Public Works (APW), the original petitioner in the Supreme Court which led to the process of NRC updation in the state, also described it as a "flawed document" and observed a sit-in here.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office said here.

Those who have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals.

Meanwhile, the law and order situation across Assam was peaceful with no untoward incident reported so far from any part of the state, where all necessary measures were put in place to ensure peace and harmony.

The Centre had rushed an additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to maintain public order in the state, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said.

