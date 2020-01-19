'Rinkiya Unmasks Lies': With His Hit Bhojpuri Song, 'Papa' Manoj Tiwari's Comeback to Social Media War

New Delhi: A hit Bhojpuri song by singer-turned-lawmaker Manoj Tiwari has recently been a rage on social media, with netizens now rechristening Delhi BJP chief as 'Rinkiya Ke Papa'. Even chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on several occasions has used the phrase to attack the saffron party leader ahead of February 8 assembly elections.

Tapping on the trend and turning around criticism, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a short video clip that says 'Rinkiya has unmasked the lies' — an attack on Kejriwal and the failure of its government to provide clean water to Delhi. The footage ends with a data chart by a news channel.

Recently at an event, when Kejriwal was asked about the Delhi BJP chief as CM candidates, the AAP convener had said" "bohot achha gaate hai, wo achha naachte bhi hai. Kya apne unko naachte hue dekha? (He sings and dances well. Have you seen him dance?)". When asked if there was anything wrong in someone being a good performer, the CM had said, "But I am praising him. Everyone should watch Rinkiya ke Papa."

The social media war between Congress, BJP and AAP have intensified ahead of Delhi elections. Recently, the BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against a video that had AAP's assembly poll campaign song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" with footage showing Tiwari dancing. The Kejriwal-led party then replied that the video was "morphed" by an AAP supporter and was just retweeted by the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also spoofed the Delhi CM in a video.

The Aam Aadmi Party recently posted another video mashup, asking if BJP has a face against Kejriwal. The post was tweeted by Twitterati using hashtag 'Rinkiyakepapa' that refers to Tiwari.

Some others have used the hashtag to support the Delhi BJP chief.

Yes, exactly. We now need 'intelligent' and 'proficient' people like @ManojTiwariMP , #RinkiyaKePapa instead of people like @ArvindKejriwal who has perhaps done justice to almost all aspects of governance in #Delhi !#DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/064o4ivn7T — The Lucid Bengali (@TheLucidBengali) January 16, 2020

Nigerian singer Samuel Adepoju, popularly known as Samuel Singh, also recently sang a cover version of 'Rinkiya Ke Papa', earning him over a million views.

