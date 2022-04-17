Churn in Assam Congress: Ripun Bora, Ex-State Party President Quits, Joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata

Former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday in Kolkata shortly after he announced his resignation.

The TMC in a tweet welcomed Bora and said. “Delighted to welcome Shri @ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee! He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc."

The news comes hours after News18 reported that the former Rajya Sabha MP has been made to understand that there is no future in the Congress and right now joining the TMC is the best option. Bora alleged that senior Congress leaders are keeping a close relationship with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Sarma said Bora’s decision was Congress’s internal matter, adding, “one thing is for sure that in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election, Congress MLAs did not vote for Ripun Bora."

Bora who was the joint candidate of the opposition in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election had lost due to cross-voting and fighting between the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), according to reports.

Bora is the third big leader of Congress from the Northeast after Sushmita Dev and Mukul Sangma who has switched sides to the TMC.

Ripun Bora, a former state minister, is undoubtedly a big name in Assam. After Congress lost the state elections last year, he resigned from the post of the local unit chief, taking moral responsibility. That the Congress is struggling in Assam became all the more evident in the recent Rajya Sabha polls when Ripun Bora lost even after the party fought hard.

The TMC is looking to quickly get a foothold in Assam, and its new party offices are expected to be ready next week. According to sources, Trinamool has its eyes on Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya in the Northeast for now.

(With inputs from Kamalika Sengupta and Niloy Bhattacharjee)

