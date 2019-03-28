Rise of Hatred, Intolerance Under Current Regime, Says Newly Inducted Congress Member Urmila Matondkar

A day after officially joining the Congress party, actor Urmila Matondkar lashed out at Narendra Modi-led government saying that there has been a rise of hatred and extreme intolerance during its five-year term.“Under the current regime, there has been a rise of hatred and extreme intolerance towards everything and everyone in the last five years. It has grown by leaps and bounds. People should get back the power to make decisions. People should not be questioned about their patriotism, what they should eat and what their religious views should be. What is happening now is unacceptable,” Matondkar said.She also advised people not to fall victim to propaganda politics.Matondkar also reacted to the vicious social media trolling she has been subjected to ever since her political foray on Wednesday.“Trolling will not stop me or scare me. I wish the money that is being spent by the current government to support such trolls is used for the betterment of the people.”Urmila said that the party has made no decisions about whether she will be contesting elections although speculations are rife that she will be fielded from the Mumbai North constituency.“There is no decision about me contesting the elections. I’m here because I believe in the Congress party’s principles and ideology and it is time I take a stand as a citizen and as a Mumbaikar. It’s time I reach out to people as a responsible citizen and make them aware. I want to take the constitution of India forward,” she said.The actor-turned-politician further added, “Just because people in the industry clicked a photograph with the Prime Minister, it doesn’t mean the industry is leaning towards the BJP. How can people from the industry support him when the government is curbing creative freedom and expression when people are being targeted in heinous ways. People with a creative and artistic mind will be the first to oppose this.”