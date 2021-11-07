Rise & Rise of Yogi Adityanath: What UP CM's Key Role at BJP Executive Meet Signals

The BJP’s National Executive meeting on Sunday was yet another signal of the rise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the party’s top club as he was chosen to place the political resolution at the meeting on Sunday.

Earlier, in 2018 and 2017, senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh had moved the political resolutions in the party’s national executive meetings.

In fact, Adityanath was supposed to be present in the meeting virtually from Lucknow like other BJP chief ministers but to everyone’s surprise, he was physically present at the meeting in Delhi on Sunday morning.

The step to choose him to place the political resolution also indicated towards the faith reposed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath’s importance to the party’s political fortunes.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls within four months under the leadership of Adityanath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his recent visit to Lucknow, backed him as the next CM, to the extent that he said that if people wanted Modi to return as Prime Minister in 2024, they should vote for Adityanath as the CM in 2022.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference, fully justified the decision to choose the UP CM to place the political resolution, describing Adityanath as a senior leader of the party.

“Why should we not choose him? He is running the government in the biggest state. Everyone knows his work during the Covid pandemic — be it for migrant labourers or creating jobs in villages. He has been a senior MP in Parliament. Why should we not call him to place the political resolution? We will surely do," Sitharaman said.

The crucial leadership meeting began in New Delhi on Sunday with veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attending it virtually. While Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda delivered the opening address, PM Modi will deliver the valedictory address.

The meeting will deliberate upon the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. The BJP’s national executive meeting, which is normally held once in three months according to the party’s constitution, is being held in hybrid mode for almost two years in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

