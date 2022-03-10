Rishikesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Rishikesh seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Prem Chand Aggarwal (BJP), Anoop Singh Rana (UKJP), Jagjeet Singh (SADASM), Kanak Dhanai (UJP), Sanjay Srivastava (NYDS), Usha Rawat (IND), Shri Mohan Singh Aswal (UKD), Sandeep Basnet (IND), Jayendra Chand Ramola (INC), Raje Singh Negi (AAP), Babli Devi (URM), Kadam Singh (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 51.07%, which is -13.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Premchand Aggarwal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.24 Rishikesh (Yoganagari) (ऋषिकेश) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Rishikesh is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,67,924 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 87,452 were male and 80,468 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rishikesh in 2022 is: 920 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,51,997 eligible electors, of which 79,860 were male,72,134 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,19,646 eligible electors, of which 64,184 were male, 55,462 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rishikesh in 2017 was 946. In 2012, there were 751 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Premchand Aggarwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajpal Singh Kharola of INC by a margin of 14,801 which was 15.05% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Premchand Aggarwal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajpal Kharola of INC by a margin of 7,271 votes which was 8.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 24 Rishikesh Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.79%, while it was 67.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rishikesh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.24 Rishikesh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 180. In 2012, there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.24 Rishikesh comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 1-Rishikesh, 2-Chhidderwala, 4-Raiwala of Rishikesh KC, Virbhadra (ITS), Pratitnagar (Census Town) - Ward No. 1 and Rishikesh Municipality of 4-Rishikesh Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Rishikesh constituency, which are: Narendranagar, Yamkeshwar, Hardwar Rural, Hardwar, B.H.E.L. Ranipur, Doiwala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rishikesh is approximately 242 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rishikesh is: 30°03’27.7"N 78°09’30.2"E.

