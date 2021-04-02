Rishivandiyam Candidate List: Key Contests in Rishivandiyam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Rishivandiyam Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rishivandiyam seat is part of the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Karthikeyan.K of DMK won from this seat beating Dhandapani.K of ADMK by a margin of 20,503 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Vijaykant of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Sivaraj.S of INC by a margin of 30,795 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Rishivandiyam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Rishivandiyam constituency are: A. Santhosh of AIADMK, Vasantham Karthikeyan of DMK, S. Prabhu of AMMK, Shanmugasundaram of AISMK, Suresh Manivannan of NTK