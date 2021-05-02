Rishivandiyam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

78. Rishivandiyam (रिषिवंदियम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Rishivandiyam is part of 14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,68,231 eligible electors, of which 1,35,857 were male, 1,32,315 female and 59 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rishivandiyam in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,44,427 eligible electors, of which 1,25,022 were male, 1,19,346 female and 59 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,814 eligible electors, of which 1,06,773 were male, 1,00,041 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rishivandiyam in 2016 was 49. In 2011, there were 105.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Karthikeyan.K of DMK won in this seat by defeating Dhandapani.K of AIADMK by a margin of 20,503 votes which was 10.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 47.08% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vijaykant of DMDK won in this seat defeating Sivaraj.S of INC by a margin of 30,795 votes which was 17.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 53.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 78. Rishivandiyam Assembly segment of Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Rishivandiyam are: Karthikeyan K (DMK), Santhosh A (AIADMK), Veeran S (BSP), Shanmugasundaram K (MNM), Suresh Manivannan R (NTK), Tamilvanan M (MIPA), Narayanan A (AMGRDMK), Prabhu S (AMMK), Radhakrishnan K (MMP), Venkatraman J (NDMK), Karthik G (IND), Guru K (IND), Chandrasekaran V (IND), Santhosh M (IND), Murugan K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.5%, while it was 82.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 78. Rishivandiyam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 305. In 2011 there were 105 polling stations.

EXTENT:

78. Rishivandiyam constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Tirukkoyilur Taluk (Part) Melendal, Kangaiyanur, Pallichchandal, Jambai, Athiyandal, Murukkambadi, Konganamur, Devaradiarkuppam, Sellankuppam, Chithapattinam, Sangiyam, Ja. Sithamur, Koovanur, Melaripattu, Arumbappakkam, Keelathayanur, Melathayanur, Kanakanandal, T.Keeranur, Karadi, Poomari, Mudianur, Thagadi, Edaiyur, Aruthangudi, Madampoondi, Irumbalakkurichi, Deviyandal, Nariyandal, Tirupalapandal, Thurinjipattu, Nedumudaiyan, Thanakanandal, Vinmar, Eravalam, Periyanur, Vengur, Ariyur, Thimmachur, Sivanarthangal, Kolaparai, Paradapattu, Swamimalai RF, Padiyandal, Po.Meyyur, Ponniyandal, Komalur, Panapadi, Konnakkalavadi, Thathanur, Sholavandipuram, Senganankollai, Memalur, Kadiyar, Palangur, Alur, Mohalar and Kachikkuvachan villages. Manalurpet (TP). Sankarapuram Taluk (Part) Lakkinayakkanpatti, Pavunjipattu, Manalur, Vadakeeranur, Ulagalappadi, Melsiruvalur, Moongilthuraippattu, Poruvalur, Erudayampattu, Mangalam, Adanur, Porasapattu, Suthamalai, Arkkavadi, Sripadanallur, Jambadai, Tiruvarangam, Kallippadi, Maniyandal, Sirupanaiyur, Sirpanandal, Arumbarambattu, Vadamamandur, Arulambadi, Vadaponparappi, Rayasamudram, Bramakundam, Ravathanallur, Puduppattu, Rangappanur, Pakkam, Tholuvanthangal, Kanankadu, Periakolliyur, Chinnakolliyur, Eduthanur, Kadambur, Odiyanthal, Vanapuram, Nagalkudi, Athiyur, Kaduvanur, Ariyalur, Endal, Marur, La-Gudalur, Aviriyur, Porppalampattu, Yal, Periyapagandai, Maiyanur, Melapalangur, Noorolai, Kilpadi, Pasar, Munivalai, Pirividayampattu, Aliapath, Mandagappadi, Muttiyam, Vengalam, Pavandur, Sathaputhur, Peral, Chithal, Chitherippattu, Palayasiruvangur, Soolankurichi, Pallippattu, Velanandal, Peelamedu, Rishivandiyam, Kalaiyanallur and Pallagachcheri villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Rishivandiyam is 729 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rishivandiyam is: 11°55’52.0"N 79°02’55.7"E.

