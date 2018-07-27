English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Rising Muslim Population Behind Terrorism, Rapes in India': BJP MP's Shocking Statement
Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Hari Om Pandey said that soon a new nation like Pakistan will be carved out from India if the government fails to curb the rising Muslim population.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Faizabad: Sparking a fresh controversy, Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Hari Om Pandey claimed on Friday that the rapid increase in rape and murder cases was due to the 'growing Muslim population'.
"Menace like terrorism, rape, sexual harassment prevailing in India is only because of the rising Muslim population. If one looks closely, the Muslim community has grown rapidly since the time of Independence," news agency ANI quoted Pandey as saying.
He further said that soon a new nation like Pakistan will be carved out from India if the government fails to curb the rising Muslim population. "The increase in population will also result in unemployment and stagnant economic growth, which in-turn will bring anarchy in India," BJP MP from Ambedkar Nagar claimed.
The Uttar Pradesh MP advised that a bill to curb population must be introduced in the Parliament and necessary action should be taken in this regard.
"I believe that a bill on population control must be introduced in the Parliament in order to save India from another dreadful partition," he said.
Pandey is not the first one to have made a bizarre statement. Many lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh have hit headlines due to their controversial remarks. Among them is BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh, who is infamous for his loose comments.
Singh recently claimed that Hindu couples must have at least five children to keep Hindutva intact. He had earlier said that those who don't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are 'Pakistanis'.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
