Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Risod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रिसोड): Dilip Rambhau Jadhao of VBA Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Risod (रिसोड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
IND
Anantrao Vitthalrao Deshmukh
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Risod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रिसोड): Dilip Rambhau Jadhao of VBA Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Risod (रिसोड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

33. Risod (रिसोड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Washim district of Maharashtra and is part of Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.25%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,07,078 eligible electors, of which 1,61,683 were male, 1,45,393 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 495 service voters had also registered to vote.

Risod Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
2265
55.08%
Anantrao Vitthalrao Deshmukh
INC
985
23.95%
Amit Subhashrao Zanak
VBA
862
20.96%
Dilip Rambhau Jadhao
BSP
--
0.00%
She. Khaja She. Farid
BVA
--
0.00%
Rajesh Shrikrushna Ambhore
SS
--
0.00%
Sanap Vishwnath Ashruji
MNS
--
0.00%
Vijaykumar Wamanrao Ulhamale
IND
--
0.00%
Vishwanath Tukaram Shevale
IND
--
0.00%
Prashant Vishnu Bakal
IND
--
0.00%
Tasvarkha Gulam Gauskha
IND
--
0.00%
Dr. Radhakisan Madhukarrao Kshirsagar
IND
--
0.00%
Anil Rangrao Ghuge
IND
--
0.00%
Chetan Wamanrao Ingale
AIMIM
--
0.00%
Dattarao Bhikaji Dhande
SBP
--
0.00%
Dr. Prashant Gawande Patil
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
IND
--
0.00%
Dr. Rajiv Nandkishor Agrawal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,91,327 eligible electors, of which 1,53,821 were male, 1,37,506 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 495 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,51,309.

Risod has an elector sex ratio of 899.25.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameet Subhashrao Zanak of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16808 votes which was 9.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.4% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Zanak Subhashrao Ramrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3040 votes which was 1.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 33. Risod Assembly segment of Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Akola Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.13%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.41%, while it was 63.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.72%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 33. Risod constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 33. Risod constituency comprises of the following areas of Washim district of Maharashtra: Malegaon Tehsil, Risod Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Risod is: 20.1486 76.9076.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Risod results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram