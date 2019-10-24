Risod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (रिसोड): Dilip Rambhau Jadhao of VBA Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

33. Risod (रिसोड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Washim district of Maharashtra and is part of Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.25%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,07,078 eligible electors, of which 1,61,683 were male, 1,45,393 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 495 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,91,327 eligible electors, of which 1,53,821 were male, 1,37,506 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 495 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,51,309.

Risod has an elector sex ratio of 899.25.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameet Subhashrao Zanak of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16808 votes which was 9.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.4% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Zanak Subhashrao Ramrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3040 votes which was 1.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 33. Risod Assembly segment of Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Akola Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.13%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.41%, while it was 63.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.72%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 33. Risod constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 33. Risod constituency comprises of the following areas of Washim district of Maharashtra: Malegaon Tehsil, Risod Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Risod is: 20.1486 76.9076.

