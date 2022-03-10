Ritu Khanduri Bhushan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Ritu Khanduri Bhushan of BJP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Ritu Khanduri, daughter of former chief minister Maj Gen (retd) BC Khanduri is contesting from Kotdwar, the same seat her father lost in the 2012 state election. This time again, Ritu’s opponent happens to be Surendra Negi of Congress who defeated senior Khanduri in 2012. A sitting MLA from neighbouring seat Yamkeshwar, Ritu has accepted that she wants to avenge the defeat of her father who is no more active in mainstream politics. Kotdwar is also one seat from where Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a party rally for her.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Ritu Khanduri Bhushan is 56 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 7.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

