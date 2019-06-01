English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rival Rajasthan MLAs Protest Driver's Death, Claim Victim Thrashed by Cops
Harish Chandra Meena of the Congress and the opposition's Gopichand Meena are demanding a CID inquiry and compensation for the victim's family.
Image for representation only.
Jaipur: Two Rajasthan MLAs, one from the ruling Congress and the other from the BJP, Saturday began an indefinite hunger strike over the death of a tractor-trailer driver, allegedly after being beaten up by policemen in Tonk district.
Harish Chandra Meena of the Congress and the opposition's Gopichand Meena are demanding a CID inquiry and compensation for the victim's family.
Bhajanlal (30) was on his way to Ganeti village on Tuesday night when he was stopped at Laxmipura by police, who allegedly assaulted him, resulting in his death.
However, police denied the allegations, saying he died due to an injury after falling from the tractor-trailer when they stopped him for checking it.
Harish Meena, a former DGP and Congress MLA from Deoli-Uniara, started his dharna at a hospital in Tonk's Nagar Fort on Wednesday.
Later, BJP's Jahazpur (Bhilwara) MLA Gopichand Meena joined him and the dharna was converted into an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday.
The two MLAs demanded a government job for the driver's next of kin, Rs 25 lakh compensation, lodging of a murder case against the policemen, their suspension and a CID probe into the matter.
"The government is paying no heed to our demands. The driver was murdered but the government is not serious about it. The indefinite strike will be called off only after our demands are met," BJP's Gopichand Meena said.
He said his party leaders Kirori Lal Meena and Prahlad Gunjal visited the protest site and extended their support.
"A state-wide protest will be launched from June 5 if the government fails to fulfil the demands," he said.
Meanwhile, Tonk Collector R C Dhenwal said the government is ready to meet their demands.
"A compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be given as per rules. Besides, the government will give an additional Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund," he said.
No complaint has been lodged with police over the death, Dhenwal said. But he assured that a CID probe will be ordered.
He said the government will also consider a demand of a job for a family member of the victim.
"A decision can be taken after the inquiry but they are adamant on getting the job now," he said.
The body is yet to be cremated.
Meanwhile, the BJP set up a three-member committee to look into the issue.
"The committee will hand over its report to the party in three days. The Congress government is trying to suppress the matter," state BJP president Madan Lal Saini said.
