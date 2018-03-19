Rivals Targeting Delhi Govt for Pro-people Work, Want AAP Out of Politics: Satyendar Jain

The Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital was being targeted by opponents who were unable to digest its pro-people works, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday, alleging that the rivals wanted to oust the Aam Aadmi Party from the country's politics.Addressing AAP workers in the city, Jain said the Delhi government has done several remarkable works like creating 7,000 classrooms, opening Mohalla clinics, starting door to door ration scheme, free medical scheme among others."All this (work) is not being digested by political opponents and therefore the party (AAP) is being targeted," said Jain, who holds Power, Public Works Department, Health and Family Welfare, among other ministerial portfolios in Delhi government.Political rivals want to oust the AAP from politics in the country, an official statement said quoting Jain.Referring to Kejriwal recently apologising to Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Jain said the Delhi chief minister's priority is to serve the people.He said it was for chief minister Kejriwal to decide whether he devotes time for the people after getting such matters closed or stay engaged in court cases.Jain, a founding member of the AAP, said the party will prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and asked party workers to raise public interest issues.