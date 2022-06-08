RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Fined Rs 6,000 in 2009 Model Code Violation Case, Tenders Apology

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was fined Rs 6,000 by a court in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct during the 2009 assembly elections in the state. Appearing in the court of judge Satish Kumar Munda, Prasad accepted that he violated the model code of conduct and tendered an apology.

Accepting the apology, Judge Munda imposed a fine of Rs 6,000, which was deposited on behalf of Prasad. Subsequently, the matter was disposed of.

While campaigning for the 2009 assembly elections, Prasad’s chopper had landed in a paddy field in Garhwa allegedly owing to the mistake of the pilot instead of the helipad in Medininagar. A case was filed under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 290 (punishment for public nuisance), 291 (whoever repeats or continues a public nuisance) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and section 127 of the Representation of the People Act that deals with disturbances at election meetings.

Prasad’s counsel Prabhat Kumar said the case was later transferred to Ranchi and then to Medininagar. The supporters of the former Bihar chief minister, who gathered outside the court, welcomed the verdict and garlanded their leader.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Surjit Kumar said tight security arrangements were made for Prasad in the court. Traffic was regulated in the area. Prasad had arrived in Medininagar, the district headquarters of Palamu, on Monday for appearing before the court. During his stay at the circuit house, a fan in his room caught fire but it was swiftly doused by his aides in a close shave for the 73-year-old leader.

Meanwhile, a special CBI special court in Ranchi will on June 10 hear Prasad’s appeal for the release of his passport for renewal. He has appealed to the court for the release of his passport in order to renew it as he may need to travel abroad for a possible kidney transplant.

Prasad on April 22 was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Doranda treasury case, which relates to the embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore. A CBI court had sentenced him to five years in prison in the case. Prasad suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems. He is a patient of a stage-4 kidney ailment.

