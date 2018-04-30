RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Refuses to Go Back to Ranchi, Wants to Be Treated at AIIMS

RJD chief @laluprasadrjd writes to All India Institute of Medical Sciences stating, 'I don't want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments.



Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment for his ailments at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doesn't want to go back to Ranchi hospital in Jharkhand.In a letter addressed to AIIMS, Lalu Prasad wrote: “I don't want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments.”Lalu Yadav is lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 after being convicted in the Deoghar treasury case. He was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on March 29 after a Special CBI court allowed him to seek specialised treatment at the premier institute.Before that, he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi on March 17 after he complained of uneasiness at Birsa Munda jail."Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues," read the letter from AIIMS.Lalu's counsel says he suffers from multiple ailments like diabetes, high creatinine levels and blood pressure.The Jharkhand high court, which is hearing Lalu's bail pleas, has also sought a report on his medical condition from AIIMS-Delhi.Earlier, Lalu's wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi had alleged that the government was plotting to kill her husband. "My husband's condition is deteriorating and I don't know if it is due to illness or medicines are being administered to kill him as his sugar level is rising. How can I trust the government?" she had said.The former Bihar chief minister have been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 - the latest being the Dumka treasury case, in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment.