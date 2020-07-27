POLITICS

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Tests Negative for Covid-19, to be Re-examined in 4-5 Days

File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

  • IANS Ranchi
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, who is serving a sentence in the fodder scam, has tested negative for coronavirus, though his attendant has been found positive. The attendant has been quarantined.

According to sources at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, Prasad's test result came on Sunday evening which was found negative. He has exhibited no symptoms of coronavirus.

Sources say that his sample will be re-examined after four-five days.

Dr Umesh Prasad, who is in-charge of Prasad's treatment at RIMS, said that it was decided to check his sample as a precautionary measure. He said at present no symptoms of Covid-19 have been detected in Prasad.

Lalu Prasad has been undergoing treatment for various ailments at RIMS from December 2018 after his conviction in a fodder scam case. His condition has been reported to be stable.

Prasad's lawyer has applied for regular bail.

