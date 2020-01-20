RJD Contesting Delhi Polls in Alliance With Congress, Declares Candidates on Four Seats

New Delhi: Congress alliance partner in Delhi Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Monday announced candidates on all the four seats alloted to it.

The party in a tweet declared its four candidates - Pramod Tyagi (Burari), Riyazuddin Khan (Kirari), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Uttam Nagar) and Niram Kumar Singh (Palam).

Seeking to expand its footprint outside Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD is contesting the Delhi elections in alliance with the Congress for the first time.

Polling for the 70 member-Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had earlier said.

The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, is for the first time contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with another party.

Out of the four seats RJD has got in the pre-poll alliance, the party had earlier unsuccessfully contested in Kirari, Burari and Palam seats.

As a member of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), RJD contested recent Jharkhand Assembly polls along with JMM and Congress and bagged a seat.

