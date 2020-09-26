RJD Demands One Extra Hour of Polling, Insurance for Bihar Voters Amid Coronavirus

A day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Bihar, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday urged the poll panel to increase voting hours by one hour and insurance to voters in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to IANS, RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said: "The Election Commission has taken several measures in view of the pandemic. I urge the panel to reduce the number of people at each polling booth from 1,000 to 750 to maintain social distance and also increase voting time from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m."

The poll panel on Friday announced elections for the 243 Assembly seats in three phases in Bihar -- for 71 seats on October 28; for 94 seats on November 3; and for 78 Assembly seats on November 7.

The commission also announced that nominations can now be filed both online and offline. It has limited the number of persons, including candidates, for door-to-door campaigning to five.

Public meetings and road shows will be allowed, subject to containment instructions issued by the Home Ministry/state.

The term of the present Bihar Assembly ends on November 29.