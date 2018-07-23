English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RJD Expels Leader Who Criticised Rahul Gandhi for Hugging PM Modi
A letter issued by RJD national secretary general S M Qamar Alam said that "Shankar Charan Tripathi has been relieved of all his responsibilities in the party, besides cancelling the party membership."
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Image: LSTV GRAB via PTI)
Patna: The RJD today expelled its national spokesman Shankar Charan Tripathi with immediate effect for indulging in "anti-party" activities.
A letter issued by RJD national secretary general S M Qamar Alam said that "Shankar Charan Tripathi has been relieved of all his responsibilities in the party, besides cancelling the party membership."
Tripathi had yesterday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later winking during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on July 20.
He said Gandhi's actions were childish and unexpected from a person, who considers himself a prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.
Incidentally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a tweet, had praised Gandhi for his "fantastic speech".
On November 4, 2017, RJD chief Lalu Prasad had announced the appointment of Tripathi as the national spokesman.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
