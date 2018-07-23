RJD Expels Leader Who Criticised Rahul Gandhi for Hugging PM Modi

The RJD today expelled its national spokesman Shankar Charan Tripathi with immediate effect for indulging in "anti-party" activities.A letter issued by RJD national secretary general S M Qamar Alam said that "Shankar Charan Tripathi has been relieved of all his responsibilities in the party, besides cancelling the party membership."Tripathi had yesterday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later winking during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on July 20.He said Gandhi's actions were childish and unexpected from a person, who considers himself a prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.Incidentally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a tweet, had praised Gandhi for his "fantastic speech".On November 4, 2017, RJD chief Lalu Prasad had announced the appointment of Tripathi as the national spokesman.