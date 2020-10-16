RJD Finalises Candidates for Second, Third Phase of Upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has finalised names of candidates for second and third phase scheduled for November 3 and 7 respectively.

RJD will be contesting on 56 seats out of 94 seats going for polls in the second phase while the Congress will be contesting on 24 and the left parties on 14 seats. Similarly, it will be contesting on 46 seats out of 78 in the third phase, Congress will be contesting on 25 and left parties on seven seats.

According to a RJD insider, names of candidates have already been finalised, however, their names have not yet been announced. The leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will announce their names.

Raghopur and Hasanpur seats from where Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav will contest will be the seats in focus. Besides them, Bahubali candidate Reet Lal Yadav from Danapur, Veena Devi, wife of another Bahubali Rama Singh from Mahanar and Alok Kumar Mehta from Ujiyarpur are important candidates for the RJD.

Lovely Anand, wife of Anand Mohan Singh, is another big name in Bihar who managed to bag the seat from Saharsa. Anand along with veteran leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Dalit leader Ramai Ram, and Shiv Chandra Ram will contest in the third phase.