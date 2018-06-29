English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RJD Leader Criticises PM for Goof-Up on Kabir, Nanak and Gorakhnath
Tiwary said it is "high time" that Modi gave up his "penchant for inventing historical events".
(Image: PTI)
Patna: Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for having reportedly stated at a function held in the memory of Sant Kabir that the medieval era mystic-poet "sat together" with Guru Nanak and Sant Gorakhnath though they were not contemporaries.
"In a video of Modi's speech at Maghar in Uttar Pradesh, where he attended a function held in the memory of Kabir yesterday, he can be clearly heard saying this is the very place where Sant Kabir, Guru Nanak Dev and Sant Gorakhnath sat together and held discussions on spirituality," Tiwary told PTI.
"The prime minister should enlighten us as to how that could be possible. Gorakhnath was born in the 11th century, at lease four centuries before the birth of Sant Kabir. Guru Nanak was younger than Kabir by a few decades ... And their meeting is neither a historical fact nor a generally held belief," he said.
Tiwary said it is "high time" that Modi gave up his "penchant for inventing historical events".
"Given his stature now, he (Modi) should realize that such goof-ups on his part are an embarrassment to the entire country. If he feels such a strong urge to delve into history during his speeches, he should at least get the facts checked," the RJD leader said.
It would be better if the prime minister worked on his promises, which were turning out to be "empty talk".
"Modi had claimed that demonetization would flush out black money and deprive Naxals and terrorists of their funding. Naxalism and terrorism continue unabated, while the sharp rise in deposits in Swiss Bank from India indicate that there has been no curb on black money either," Tiwary alleged.
Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted that the entire money deposited by Indians in Swiss banks cannot be termed illegal. "The facts would soon come out," he said.
Also Watch
"In a video of Modi's speech at Maghar in Uttar Pradesh, where he attended a function held in the memory of Kabir yesterday, he can be clearly heard saying this is the very place where Sant Kabir, Guru Nanak Dev and Sant Gorakhnath sat together and held discussions on spirituality," Tiwary told PTI.
"The prime minister should enlighten us as to how that could be possible. Gorakhnath was born in the 11th century, at lease four centuries before the birth of Sant Kabir. Guru Nanak was younger than Kabir by a few decades ... And their meeting is neither a historical fact nor a generally held belief," he said.
Tiwary said it is "high time" that Modi gave up his "penchant for inventing historical events".
"Given his stature now, he (Modi) should realize that such goof-ups on his part are an embarrassment to the entire country. If he feels such a strong urge to delve into history during his speeches, he should at least get the facts checked," the RJD leader said.
It would be better if the prime minister worked on his promises, which were turning out to be "empty talk".
"Modi had claimed that demonetization would flush out black money and deprive Naxals and terrorists of their funding. Naxalism and terrorism continue unabated, while the sharp rise in deposits in Swiss Bank from India indicate that there has been no curb on black money either," Tiwary alleged.
Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted that the entire money deposited by Indians in Swiss banks cannot be termed illegal. "The facts would soon come out," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line