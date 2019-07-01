Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RJD Leader Takes Poetic Jibe at CM Over Encephalitis Toll; Nitish Points Out Verse's Congress Connect

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who was leading the opposition charge in the wake of the absence of Tejashwi Yadav, rose to offer a brief comment on Kumar's speech while intervening in a debate on an adjournment motion brought on the issue.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
RJD Leader Takes Poetic Jibe at CM Over Encephalitis Toll; Nitish Points Out Verse's Congress Connect
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Patna: Amid a grim debate on the brain fever outbreak in Bihar, the state assembly on Monday witnessed a brief exchange of sarcasm and repartee between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, who was leading the opposition charge in the wake of the absence of Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, rose to offer a brief comment on Kumar's speech while intervening in a debate on an adjournment motion brought on the issue.

"I want to dedicate to the chief minister a couplet of late poet Kalim Aziz, who hailed from his home Nalanda district and was known to be close to him," said Siddiqui, Kumar's former cabinet colleague.

"Daaman pe koi chheent na khanjar pe koi daagh, tum qatl karo ho ki qaramat karo ho (there is neither a stain on your attire nor on your dagger. I wonder whether you have committed a murder or performed magic)," Siddiqui said.

Kumar, known for his splendid gift of repartee, rose and pointed towards Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh who was among those who had moved the motion.

"Sadanand babu may take offence. The verse was composed with his 'netri' (a woman leader) in mind," Kumar quipped in an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Congress has been an old ally of the RJD in Bihar.

