RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav's Car Hits Autorickshaw in Varanasi, No Injuries Reported

Lalu Prasad yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav was not in the car when the accident took place. Two people who were inside the car said they were on way to Delhi to meet him.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav's Car Hits Autorickshaw in Varanasi, No Injuries Reported
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)

Varanasi: A BMW car registered in the name of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav met with an accident on Thursday after it hit an autorickshaw in Varanasi.

The accident took place in Rohiniya area of Varanasi on Thursday morning and the bumper of the car was badly damaged in the accident. There are no reports of any injuries in the accident so far.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not in the car when the accident took place. Two people who were inside the car said they were on way to Delhi to meet him.

Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad.

