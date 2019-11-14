RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav's Car Hits Autorickshaw in Varanasi, No Injuries Reported

Varanasi: A BMW car registered in the name of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav met with an accident on Thursday after it hit an autorickshaw in Varanasi.

The accident took place in Rohiniya area of Varanasi on Thursday morning and the bumper of the car was badly damaged in the accident. There are no reports of any injuries in the accident so far.

Tej Pratap Yadav was not in the car when the accident took place. Two people who were inside the car said they were on way to Delhi to meet him.

Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.