RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Meets Telangana CM KCR, Sparks Speculation of Third Front against BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, met Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, amid upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The meeting was also attended by KT Rama Rao and other TRS leaders, sparking speculation of a plan for a third front to fight against the BJP government in future polls.

Along with Tejaswi Yadav, former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former MLC Sunil Singh and former MLA Bhola Yadav met the CM, a release from CMO said.

Recently leaders of the left parties - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, former CM Manik Sarkar, CPM national leader Sitharam Yechury, state leaders T Veerabhadram, CPI leaders D Raja, State Leaders Chada Venkat Reddy, Palla Venkat Reddy - had discussed “BJP Mukt Bharat" with CM KCR to defeat the NDA government.

Later, Yechury had said, “We will join hands with any political party, including the TRS in future polls.”

However, the Left leaders claimed that the TRS leaders “seem to have a soft corner towards the BJP government as they supported some policies and opposed some”.

To push for his federal front, KCR has been in touch with other national leaders to fight unitedly against the policy failures of the BJP government for suppressing farmers. Three farm laws were repealed only in view of the polls in five states, TRS leaders alleged.

KCR recently met his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin during his two days itinerary to Chennai. The Telangana CM has maintained that he will join hands with any party to fight against the UPA alliance led by the Congress and cautious of the moves of a similar front at national level by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister of Telangana has repeatedly tore into the BJP government for failing to procure paddy and rice quota from the state.

