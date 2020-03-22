RJD Questions Bihar Govt's Preparedness to Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak

Patna: The opposition RJD in Bihar on Saturday questioned the Nitish Kumar governments preparedness to tackle an outbreak of the coronavirus, citing poor healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Referring to the Bihar governments affidavit filed in the Supreme Court during the hearing on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) which had taken a heavy toll in Muzaffarpur last year, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav trained guns at the state government.

We all are very well aware of the healthcare infrastructure of Bihar. The government in its affidavit stated that Bihar's hospitals have a shortage of 47 per cent doctors, 70 per cent nurses, 72 per cent lab technicians and 58 per cent pharmacist, Yadav said. Given the situation of the state's healthcare infrastructure, one can just imagine how much fatal it could be if the government continues to remain negligent, he said.

RJD state president Jagdanand Singh said that the party has issued a guideline for its state office in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. RJD workers have been distributing masks and hand sanitisers in different areas, he said. The party's national president Lalu Prasad has also appealed to the people to take utmost care and urged the state government to constitute a task force to deal with an



the outbreak, Singh said.