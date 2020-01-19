Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

RJD to Contest on Four Seats in Delhi in Alliance with Congress, to Announce Candidates on Monday

The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttamnagar.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RJD to Contest on Four Seats in Delhi in Alliance with Congress, to Announce Candidates on Monday
File image of RJD leader Manoj Jha.

New Delhi: Seeking to expand its footprint outside Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on four Assembly seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress.

Polling for the 70 member-Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttamnagar, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said.

"We have a list of 39-40 candidates for the four seats and our SWOT analysis is going on. We will announce our candidates on Monday," he said.

The last day for filing of nomination papers for the Delhi polls is Tuesday.

The RJD banking on presence of a sizeable number of Purvanchali voters in Delhi and would hope to open its account in the city with the help of its senior alliance partner.

"We will give a good fight on all the four seats we are contesting," Jha said.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said the alliance will help the Congress in its efforts of challenging the AAP and exuded confidence that his party would form government in Delhi.

The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time go in the Assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with another party.

Taking a dig at the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "not being vocal" against the CAA and NRC, he said, "We are not opposed to Kejriwal but we do not appreciate his silence on fundamental issues that are currently being talked about."

The RJD had presence in Delhi and it contested elections here. Out of the four seats it has got in the pre-poll alliance, the party had earlier unsuccessfully contested in Kirari, Burari and Palam seats.

As a member of United Progressive Alliance(UPA), RJD contested recent Jharkhand Assembly polls along with JMM and Congress and bagged one seat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram