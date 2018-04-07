English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Demands Nitish Kumar's Resignation, Calls Him 'Persona Non Grata'
The youngest opposition leader in the country also welcomed other parties, except that of Nitish Kumar, to form an alliance with them as they look to raise their status to the national level in a run-up to the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav.
Patna: Former deputy chief minister and Bihar opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav, while talking about state-wide communal clashes termed chief minister Nitish Kumar as “persona non grata”. Yadav said governance had gone for a toss and religion-based tiffs have taken centre stage.
“Governance has become zero and communal clashes hero,” said Yadav.
The youngest opposition leader in the country also welcomed other parties, except that of Nitish Kumar, to form an alliance with them as they look to raise their status to the national level in a run-up to the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In an interview to News18, Yadav said, “It is time Nitish Kumar accepts his failure as a chief minister and resigns.”
Edited Excerpts:
Do you see political involvement in the communal clashes that Bihar witnessed in the recent past?
BJP’s nasty loss in the recently held by-elections is the reason behind all of this. These clashes were orchestrated by them to hide their loss and divert people’s attention from it.
Mohan Bhagwat has been coming to Bihar, camping here for 10 days, planning and plotting the riots. You tell me, does Bihar have large-scale factories to manufacture domestically-made weapons like swords? It does not. Then where did the swords come from?
It simply means that the swords must have been ordered, shipped and then used. This is simply a failure of the government and nothing else.
And see what the general discussion in the state is? The discussion should be that of employment, youth, labourers, women, poverty or development but see what the agenda is.
Bihar has been home to Gautam Buddha but as long as there is no peace, there cannot be any development. If clashes of this sort are going on, who is responsible? People sitting in the government are responsible. Ministers from the ruling party are delivering hate speeches only for the sake of a few votes.
Nitish Kumar’s chair is run by people sitting in Nagpur and Delhi. The chief minister has started loving his chair so much that he is ready to put the state at stake. Governance has become zero and communal clashes hero.
How is the party coping in the absence of party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav?
The party and its workers are missing him for sure and pray for his speedy recovery. However, the man has institutionalised a rich legacy and has created individual leaders within the party who can take the weight and responsibilities.
We are working based on his thoughts, targets and agenda.
The Nitish Kumar government has forgotten all its promises to Bihar but we remember all of them. We are going to keep asking the government to come out with explanations and reports regarding what it has been doing.
The government had talked about including the Paswan community in the Maha-Dalit sect but that is still hanging. The government is yet to come out with its annual report with regards to its schemes. Special category status was forgotten. The chief minister keeps boasting of liquor ban but that has been an utter failure. The Police arrest only those who cannot fight their cases and lets the rich free.
Are you looking to form coalitions with new parties?
Yes, we are talking to CPIM. We are already in coalition with the Congress as of now. We are also in talks with a few other regional parties. The point is that we can be in agreement and political coalition with any party except Janata Dal United (JDU).
I would like to welcome other parties and encourage them to join us in our efforts to restore law and order. Not only in the state of Bihar but the country as a whole.
With general elections less than a year away, where do you see your party in the national political space?
Recently, we won the Araria seat, which wasn’t traditionally ours. We lost in 1998, followed by 2004 and 2009 as well. In 2014, we won but that was because Nitish and the BJP were not together then. This time, Nitish Kumar, BJP, LGP and RLSP were all together and still they lost the battle. It shows that RJD is winning non-traditional seats. It is sign of what is to come during the 2019 elections.
Also Watch
“Governance has become zero and communal clashes hero,” said Yadav.
The youngest opposition leader in the country also welcomed other parties, except that of Nitish Kumar, to form an alliance with them as they look to raise their status to the national level in a run-up to the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In an interview to News18, Yadav said, “It is time Nitish Kumar accepts his failure as a chief minister and resigns.”
Edited Excerpts:
Do you see political involvement in the communal clashes that Bihar witnessed in the recent past?
BJP’s nasty loss in the recently held by-elections is the reason behind all of this. These clashes were orchestrated by them to hide their loss and divert people’s attention from it.
Mohan Bhagwat has been coming to Bihar, camping here for 10 days, planning and plotting the riots. You tell me, does Bihar have large-scale factories to manufacture domestically-made weapons like swords? It does not. Then where did the swords come from?
It simply means that the swords must have been ordered, shipped and then used. This is simply a failure of the government and nothing else.
And see what the general discussion in the state is? The discussion should be that of employment, youth, labourers, women, poverty or development but see what the agenda is.
Bihar has been home to Gautam Buddha but as long as there is no peace, there cannot be any development. If clashes of this sort are going on, who is responsible? People sitting in the government are responsible. Ministers from the ruling party are delivering hate speeches only for the sake of a few votes.
Nitish Kumar’s chair is run by people sitting in Nagpur and Delhi. The chief minister has started loving his chair so much that he is ready to put the state at stake. Governance has become zero and communal clashes hero.
How is the party coping in the absence of party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav?
The party and its workers are missing him for sure and pray for his speedy recovery. However, the man has institutionalised a rich legacy and has created individual leaders within the party who can take the weight and responsibilities.
We are working based on his thoughts, targets and agenda.
The Nitish Kumar government has forgotten all its promises to Bihar but we remember all of them. We are going to keep asking the government to come out with explanations and reports regarding what it has been doing.
The government had talked about including the Paswan community in the Maha-Dalit sect but that is still hanging. The government is yet to come out with its annual report with regards to its schemes. Special category status was forgotten. The chief minister keeps boasting of liquor ban but that has been an utter failure. The Police arrest only those who cannot fight their cases and lets the rich free.
Are you looking to form coalitions with new parties?
Yes, we are talking to CPIM. We are already in coalition with the Congress as of now. We are also in talks with a few other regional parties. The point is that we can be in agreement and political coalition with any party except Janata Dal United (JDU).
I would like to welcome other parties and encourage them to join us in our efforts to restore law and order. Not only in the state of Bihar but the country as a whole.
With general elections less than a year away, where do you see your party in the national political space?
Recently, we won the Araria seat, which wasn’t traditionally ours. We lost in 1998, followed by 2004 and 2009 as well. In 2014, we won but that was because Nitish and the BJP were not together then. This time, Nitish Kumar, BJP, LGP and RLSP were all together and still they lost the battle. It shows that RJD is winning non-traditional seats. It is sign of what is to come during the 2019 elections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|15
|11
|16
|42
|2
|England
|12
|9
|3
|24
|4
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|5
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|4
|8
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Rohit Sharma: Hitman At Wankhede Against Chennai Super Kings
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation