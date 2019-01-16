English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Meets SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Seat Share Decision Soon
According to sources, that RLD is demanding 5 seats, but is likely to get two left-over seats. They might also get a seat or two from the Samajwadi Party quota.
Lucknow: After rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) recently decided to unite for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s National Vice President Jayant Chaudhary met SP President Akhilesh Yadav at his office in Lucknow on Wednesday.The meeting between the two leaders is considered crucial as the RLD seat share within the BSP-SP alliance is yet to be announced.
Shortly after the meeting, which lasted for two hours, Chaudhary said, “The meeting was positive and the seat share of RLD will be finalised soon.”
“I am sure we will get respectable number of seats,” he added.
Earlier on January 12, in a first-ever joint press conference, BSP chief Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had announced the alliance of two parties and had also declared that both SP and BSP will be contesting on 38 seats each, while two seats will be left for smaller parties and two more seats of Raebareli and Amethi will be left for the Congress.
According to sources, that RLD is demanding 5 seats, but is likely to get two left-over seats. They might also get a seat or two from the Samajwadi Party quota. However, the final decision will be taken only after Mayawati’s approval, sources added.
RLD Chief Ajit singh, on the other hand, has exuded confidence and claimed his party is “very much a part of the alliance”. “Jayant Chaudhary had met Akhilesh Yadav recently and we are very much in the grand alliance. However, there have been no talks yet on the number of seats,” he said.
