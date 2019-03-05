RLD Officially Joins SP-BSP Alliance in UP, Akhilesh Claims Congress Too Part of Mahagathbandhan

After over a month-long negotiations for seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal will join the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.This was announced by both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary at a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday. The party will contest from three Lok Sabha seats, up from the two it was left with when Mayawati and Akhilesh had announced their alliance in January.The additional seat that has gone to RLD comes from the Samajwadi Party’s kitty. The SP will contest from 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the BSP will contest from 38. UP, the most electorally crucial state in the country, sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha.“Rashtriya Lok Dal will join the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Our workers will work hard to ensure victory of the alliance on all seats of the state,” Jayant Chaudhary said at the press conference.RLD supremo Ajit Singh had earlier told reporters in Mathura that he is likely to contest from his stronghold Baghpat and his son Jayant Chaudhary will once again contest from Mathura.Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, also claimed that the Congress, too, is a part of the mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh.“Congress is with us, it is a part of our alliance. Why do you (media) repeatedly ask if Congress will come with us or not? I have said before also that Congress is part of Mahagatbandhan, they will contest on 2 seats in our alliance,” he said.The SP and BSP had left just Amethi and Rae Bareli, which are held by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, for the grand old party, prompting it to contest the elections on its own.When the SP and BSP had announced the tie-up last month, Mayawati had explained that one issue with getting the Congress on board was that the party had “no real vote transfer”.There had been speculation that Priyanka Gandhi's entry into the arena had prompted rethink in the SP and BSP camps, but Mayawati's repeated attacks on the Congress in the last one month have poured cold water over the rumours.